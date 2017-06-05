Tehama County youth, veteran advocate to be remembered

Tehama County youth, veteran advocate...

Red Bluff >> Long-time youth advocate John Minton, 64, of Red Bluff, also known for his passion in serving veterans, died May 24 of a heart attack. Minton, who moved to Tehama County in 2002 after living in Redding and Shingletown, was born in Indianapolis, the fourth of five children.

