Sweet release

Multicultural dub-rockers Marujah will play their new full-length on June 30 at Del Oro Mine Company. "The title Marujah Rising came to me when I realized I was going to make an album with one of my heroes, John Avila of Oingo Boingo," says Enrique Madico.
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|DrButt
|16
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|m fennell
|2
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
