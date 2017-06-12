Sundial Splash river float set for Re...

Sundial Splash river float set for Redding

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Sundial Splash is a community float and race down the Sacramento River for kayaks, rafts, canoes, paddleboards and anything else you can paddle down the river safely. Participants will launch from Riverfront Park, at 725 Auditorium Drive, immediately upstream of the Sundial Bridge at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17. The flotilla of fun will proceed down river to the Reginato River Access at South Bonnyview Road, a distance of roughly 6 miles.

Redding, CA

