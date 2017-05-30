Roseville Flash Crime Report
Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering May 26- June 1, 2017. Galleria-Harding, fraud: At 7:20 a.m. May 28, officers responded to a hotel in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, to a report of someone trying to book a room with a suspicious looking credit card and ID.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar '17
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Sherri Papini found alive (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC