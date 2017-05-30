Roseville Flash Crime Report

Roseville Flash Crime Report

Roseville, CA- Summary digest of select incidents from the Roseville Police activity log for the period covering May 26- June 1, 2017. Galleria-Harding, fraud: At 7:20 a.m. May 28, officers responded to a hotel in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, to a report of someone trying to book a room with a suspicious looking credit card and ID.

