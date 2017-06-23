Police logs: June 23, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Shae Bradlee Breiten: 21, of Redding was arrested Wednesday in the 3300 block of Orchard Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of felony vandalism: over $5,000 and violating a court order.
