Patience Pays Off For Sara Hall At Freihofer's Run For Women

Sara Hall of Redding, Calif., wins the 39th Freihofer's Run for Women in Albany, N.Y., in 15:49. Photo: David Monti for Race Results Weekly ALBANY, N.Y. - Taking a marathoner's approach to Saturday morning's 39th Freihofer's Run for Women 5-K, Sara Hall of Redding, California, saved her energy in the early kilometers.

