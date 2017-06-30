Ocean creatures come to life in artista s work
Glass artwork by featured artist John Gibbons will be on display in July at the Old Town Art Gallery, 417 Second St., Suite 102, in Eureka. Gibbons will be showcasing the latest glasswork from his Ocean Series, including vessels with starfish clinging to the sides, turtles riding on optical waves and starfish clustered together in the shape of a crown.
