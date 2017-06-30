Ocean creatures come to life in artis...

Ocean creatures come to life in artista s work

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Times-Standard

Glass artwork by featured artist John Gibbons will be on display in July at the Old Town Art Gallery, 417 Second St., Suite 102, in Eureka. Gibbons will be showcasing the latest glasswork from his Ocean Series, including vessels with starfish clinging to the sides, turtles riding on optical waves and starfish clustered together in the shape of a crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11) Fri DrButt 16
Anyone know Jerry Hahn Jun 18 MAILIPT 1
Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv Jun 17 Proxy testing 2
cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15) Jun 12 m fennell 2
mobile home park (Jan '06) May '17 Brad p 122
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar '17 2013 july 2
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar '17 Fed up 30
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC