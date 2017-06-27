New degree completion programs offered at Shasta College
Two new programs, Associate Completion in the Evenings, or ACE, and Bachelor's through Online and Local Degrees, or BOLD, focus on students who work full-time, have family responsibilities or need or want to stay in the local area while completing their education. An information session about the new programs will be held on 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 in room 804 on the main Shasta College campus in Redding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
