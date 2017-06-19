Moving Forward: Tax credit workshops coming
Workshops to help small businesses apply for the California Competes Tax Credit are being hosted by the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. There are no workshops in Butte or Glenn counties, but there will be ones July 5 in Sacramento and Redding, and July 6 in Yuba City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Steve
|13
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15)
|Jun 12
|m fennell
|2
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Brad p
|122
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC