Moving Forward: Tax credit workshops coming

Workshops to help small businesses apply for the California Competes Tax Credit are being hosted by the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. There are no workshops in Butte or Glenn counties, but there will be ones July 5 in Sacramento and Redding, and July 6 in Yuba City.

