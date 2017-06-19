Meents named artist of the month
Meents grew up in North Dakota appreciating the rural landscapes around her. Coming to California 60 years ago, she found great beauty in the landscapes of the north state and takes pleasure painting them to help people stop and look, be aware of the beauty around them.
