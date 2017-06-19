Meents named artist of the month

Meents named artist of the month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Meents grew up in North Dakota appreciating the rural landscapes around her. Coming to California 60 years ago, she found great beauty in the landscapes of the north state and takes pleasure painting them to help people stop and look, be aware of the beauty around them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Jerry Hahn Sun MAILIPT 1
Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv Sat Proxy testing 2
cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15) Jun 12 m fennell 2
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 21 Brad p 122
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar '17 2013 july 2
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar '17 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar '17 John carter 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Shasta County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC