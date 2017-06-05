Dire straits

Chinook salmon - particularly the spring run that spawn in the Upper Klamath Basin and Trinity Rivers - have a critical outlook, according to scientists. Researchers said in a report last month that up to 74 percent of the fish species could be gone in 100 years - 45 percent in 50 years - due to climate change and human activity eliminating habitats throughout the state.

