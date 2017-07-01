Death notices: July 1, 2017

Death notices: July 1, 2017

Benjamin: Ted Benjamin, 95, of Red Bluff died Thursday, June 29 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Arrangements are under the direction of Blair's Cremation & Burial.

