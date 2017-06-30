Cottonwood man found with two gunshot wounds in home

Cottonwood >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence on McAuliffe Road in Cottonwood around 10:10 p.m. Friday and found Todd McAuliffe, 46, inside the home with two gunshot wounds, one to his torso and the other to his left biceps. Medical personnel arrived on scene, near the Bowman area, and transported McAuliffe to Mercy Medical Center in Redding via ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.