CA City Averts Firefighter Layoffs in New Budget

Redding, CA, City Council on Wednesday approved a new two-year budget that averted laying off three firefighters on June 30. Working through its two-year budget, the council approved Fire Chief Gerry's request to keep the positions and avoid more cuts to an already thinly staffed department. "The math of getting firefighters to a fire is actually really simple.

