Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share
REDDING, Calif., June 21, 2017 -- Randall S. Eslick , President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings , a $1.1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce , today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the second quarter 2017. The $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2017, and is payable on July 17, 2017. Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Redding, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under two separate names .
