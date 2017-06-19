Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces S...

Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

REDDING, Calif., June 21, 2017 -- Randall S. Eslick , President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce Holdings , a $1.1 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce , today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the second quarter 2017.  The $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2017, and is payable on July 17, 2017. Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Redding, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under two separate names .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Jerry Hahn Jun 18 MAILIPT 1
Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv Jun 17 Proxy testing 2
cloverdale, ca postal problems (Jul '15) Jun 12 m fennell 2
mobile home park (Jan '06) May '17 Brad p 122
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar '17 2013 july 2
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar '17 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar '17 John carter 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Shasta County was issued at June 21 at 8:40AM PDT

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC