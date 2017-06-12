A pied piper of patriotism

A pied piper of patriotism

Eleven-year-old Preston Sharp was upset when he realized, while visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, Calif., that not every veteran buried there had a flag. So he took on odd jobs and solicited donations to buy flags and flowers for every veteran in his grandpa's cemetery.

