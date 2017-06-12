6/9: CBS Evening News

6/9: CBS Evening News

Friday Jun 9

In a news conference Friday, President Trump volunteered to testify under oath to the special counsel investigating Russia's tampering in the U.S. presidential election; After visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag, 11-year-old Preston Sharp decided to change that.

