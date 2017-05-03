Silas Lyons to lead content at The Sa...

Silas Lyons to lead content at The Salinas Californian

Wednesday May 3

Silas Lyons to lead content at The Salinas Californian California native Silas Lyons has been named to a regional editing role in North Central California Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pxQdoS California native and Redding Record Searchlight Executive Editor Silas Lyons has been named to a regional editing role in North Central California, leading the Record Searchlight as well as The Salinas Californian, Visalia Times-Delta and Tulare Advance-Register. Lyons, who is based in Redding, has strong connections to the communities of the Central Valley and California Coast.

Redding, CA

