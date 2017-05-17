Pictured here, 46 members of the MacDowell family on a Thanksgiving holiday.
"I feel that every child I come in contact with, I want that child to understand what it means to be cherished; not just cared for, diapered, fed, loved, but actually cherished," Raelene MacDowell of Redding, California told ABC News. "That's my mantra.
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 14
|Carlos vela
|121
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar '17
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
