New church focused on healing moves downtown

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Oak City Church, a non-denominational church that has ties to the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, Calif., held its first downtown service on Sunday, May 14. The church held a launch service on Jan. 15 at the Carmike Theater in Vestavia Hills, then moved to Berney Points Baptist Church and St. John's Church for the Deaf in Cahaba Heights before the move downtown. The new downtown location is the former Birmingham Trust Bank, 1921 Second Ave. North, a block away from the McWane Center and the Pizitz Food Hall.

