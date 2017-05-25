Governor Brown Appoints Two to Shasta County Superior Court
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Daryl E. Kennedy and Adam B. Ryan to judgeships in the Shasta County Superior Court. Kennedy, 59, of Redding, has served as a commissioner at the Shasta County Superior Court since 2013, where he was general counsel from 2001 to 2013.
