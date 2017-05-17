Civil War Days comes to Red Bluff
A Union cannon is shot off Saturday during the battle at the Civil War Days held at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. Red Bluff >> Smoke and loud booms filled the air Saturday and Sunday and took visitors back to the 1860s at Dog Island and Samuel Ayer parks, where the Red Bluff Civil War Days took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 14
|Carlos vela
|121
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar '17
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC