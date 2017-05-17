Civil War Days comes to Red Bluff

Civil War Days comes to Red Bluff

Tuesday May 2

A Union cannon is shot off Saturday during the battle at the Civil War Days held at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. Red Bluff >> Smoke and loud booms filled the air Saturday and Sunday and took visitors back to the 1860s at Dog Island and Samuel Ayer parks, where the Red Bluff Civil War Days took place.

