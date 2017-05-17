Black Bear Diner Expands Management Team

Rapidly expanding family dining chain adds Mark Seferian as VP of Real Estate and Teri Hathaway as VP of Training )--Black Bear Diner, the rapidly expanding family dining concept headquartered in Redding, California, announced today the addition of Mark Seferian as vice president of real estate and Teri Hathaway as vice president of training. Seferian, formerly the first vice president of CBRE's Restaurant Practice Group, is charged with developing and executing all aspects of real estate development to support company growth plans and concept enhancement.

