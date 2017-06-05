Black Bear Diner Announces First Step in Eastward Expansion
The new lease agreements in Oklahoma and Texas mark the first step towards eastward expansion for the rapidly expanding chain. "This is an important marker for the growth and expansion of our brand as we transition from a regional chain to a national one," said Bruce Dean, chief executive officer of Black Bear Diner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
