Tennessee teacher, 50, 'planned to take student to Mexico'

Aaron Hernandez's grief-stricken fiancee holds their four-year-old daughter's hand as she joins his family for the disgraced NFL star's funeral - as judge orders his suicide notes be released to them Happy Days star Erin Moran 'likely died from stage 4 cancer' as cops reveal they found 'no drugs paraphernalia' near her body 'I couldn't see or breathe': Sheryl Sandberg reveals in new memoir that her family was so crushed by her husband's sudden death that their children collapsed at his funeral 'I had no idea he was profiting from the work of industrious Jews!' says Larry David over Steve Bannon's share in Seinfeld's profits How healthy are kids in YOUR state? Map reveals where children thrive and struggle in America Beauty queen gone bad: Former Mrs Orange County pleads guilty to child porn involving a four-year-old family member and is immediately jailed for 10 months Off-duty Tennessee ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.