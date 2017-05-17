Shasta College to offer Bachelora s Degree program information session
Shasta College will hold an information session for students and professionals who are interested in earning the new Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management from Shasta College. Details about job opportunities, program prerequisites, tuition and clinical practice requirements will be discussed.
