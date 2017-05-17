Man sentenced to six years for multiple burglaries
Red Bluff >> A Redding man was sentenced to six years in state prison Monday for his involvement in a series of break-ins and thefts from Evergreen Elementary School, the latest being Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 causing $25,000 in damages. Donald Eugene Harrison, 41, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2016 and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of grand theft of labor, receiving known stolen property, vandalism causing more than $5,000 in damages and burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 14
|Carlos vela
|121
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|2
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar '17
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC