Man sentenced to six years for multiple burglaries

Red Bluff >> A Redding man was sentenced to six years in state prison Monday for his involvement in a series of break-ins and thefts from Evergreen Elementary School, the latest being Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 causing $25,000 in damages. Donald Eugene Harrison, 41, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2016 and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of grand theft of labor, receiving known stolen property, vandalism causing more than $5,000 in damages and burglary.

