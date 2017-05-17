Don Polson: Partisans gotta vent over losing

Republican Doug LaMalfa's Redding Town Hall slightly improved on the rather low expectations we have seen displayed by the Democrat “Resistance” - their term harkens back to WWII France, inferring Trump equals Hitler. They seem dedicated to undermining, sabotaging, subverting and - at public events like LaMalfa's - reducing discourse to that of undisciplined mobs.

