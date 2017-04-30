The electricity-free California commune where 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas stayed with alleged captor Tad Cummins may join the digital age so that it doesn't unknowingly harbor a fugitive again. Commune may get Internet after missing-teen case The electricity-free California commune where 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas stayed with alleged captor Tad Cummins may join the digital age so that it doesn't unknowingly harbor a fugitive again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.