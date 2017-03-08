Storm waters may have washed away Sacramento River endangered salmon project
Redding >> Three months ago crews were clearing out a side channel in the Sacramento River in Redding, creating a place for endangered salmon to spawn and rear their young. The river was running at a relatively tame 4,865 cubic-feet per second, and crews could drive heavy equipment along the eastern banks of the river to the work site just north of the Cypress Avenue Bridge.
