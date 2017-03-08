Storm waters may have washed away Sac...

Storm waters may have washed away Sacramento River endangered salmon project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Mercury-Register

Redding >> Three months ago crews were clearing out a side channel in the Sacramento River in Redding, creating a place for endangered salmon to spawn and rear their young. The river was running at a relatively tame 4,865 cubic-feet per second, and crews could drive heavy equipment along the eastern banks of the river to the work site just north of the Cypress Avenue Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Feb 21 sickntired of the... 29
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb 19 Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC