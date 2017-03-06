More people are adopting old dogs - r...

More people are adopting old dogs - really old dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Thulani Program, a German Shepherd rescue program, posted a photo of Elmo that made clear he'd be a project. Dante, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, had an eye removed shortly before he was adopted by David Writz of Eau Claire, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Feb 21 sickntired of the... 29
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb 19 Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan '17 Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Shasta County was issued at March 06 at 3:30AM PST

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC