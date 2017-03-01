MOD: More than just pizza in Woodland
DAILY DEMOCRAT MOD employees team up on a pair of pizzas for some drop-in customers during a recent training session. Of course, the restaurant provides quick service and quality ingredients, but what sets MOD apart is the shop's ability to provide second chances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
