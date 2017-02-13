Water releases into Sacramento River increased Monday
The Bureau of Reclamation incrementally increased releases below Keswick Dam from 26,000 cubic feet per second to 36,000 Monday afternoon. The increased releases are necessary to meet flood space regulatory requirements within Shasta Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
