Vehicle stolen from Cottonwood recove...

Vehicle stolen from Cottonwood recovered Wednesday at Red Bluff Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Three Redding residents were arrested in Red Bluff Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered at the Walmart Supercenter after the car was spotted in the parking lot by a Tehama County District Attorney investigator. Red Bluff Police were dispatched about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they contacted two people, identified as John Eldon Wood, Jr., 21, and Shaina Kylie Tanner, 22, who were inside the stolen vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Sun Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec '16 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec '16 Jack Morris 3
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Shasta County was issued at February 20 at 1:23PM PST

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC