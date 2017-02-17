Vehicle stolen from Cottonwood recovered Wednesday at Red Bluff Walmart

Red Bluff >> Three Redding residents were arrested in Red Bluff Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered at the Walmart Supercenter after the car was spotted in the parking lot by a Tehama County District Attorney investigator. Red Bluff Police were dispatched about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they contacted two people, identified as John Eldon Wood, Jr., 21, and Shaina Kylie Tanner, 22, who were inside the stolen vehicle.

