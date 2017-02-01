US Cryotherapy welcomes a new franchise location

As healthcare providers, Rob and I see tremendous value in this holistic wellness center approach to helping people recover faster from pain, inflammation, post-surgical, acute and chronic injuries" REDDING, CA, US, February 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- - US Cryotherapy Franchise owners Dr. Jonathon Osborne, Steve Osborne, and Dr. Rob Hamilton and their families will open their doors to the public on Saturday February 4 at 1619 Hilltop Drive, Suite A in Redding , California. The cold air therapy wellness center offers a unique new way to cool and heal a person's body.

