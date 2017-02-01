Todd Deck approved as new Tehama County Librarian
Todd Deck, center, dressed as a ham for the I-Scream Social in October was approved Tuesday as the incoming Tehama County Librarian. Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved selecting Todd Deck as the new librarian with acting Librarian Sally Ainsworth stepping into the role of library manager.
