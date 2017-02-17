Tehama SART stages Eve Enslera s a Th...

Tehama SART stages Eve Enslera s a The Vagina Monologuesa

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Tehama Sexual Assault Response Team, SART, is proud to be the chosen recipient organization for two benefit performances of Eve Ensler's award-winning play “The Vagina Monologues,” scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18. The benefit performances will be presented by V-Day Tehama-Shasta, a local grassroots organization that is part of an international mission to end violence against women and girls. The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Shasta College Theater in Redding, 11555 Old Oregon Trail; and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the State Theatre, 333 Oak St. in Red Bluff.

