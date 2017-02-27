Sherri Papini is having a 'tough time' coping after kidnap
'She's just struggling': Abducted and tortured mom Sherri Papini is having a 'tough time' coping and can't be around ANY strangers, says mystery man who offered up $100K ransom Sherri Papini, the mother-of-two who was kidnapped last year and tortured for three weeks, is 'struggling' with her return to society, according to the stranger who offered to pay her ransom. Sherri was beaten, tortured and branded after two women kidnapped her near Redding, California, on November 2. During that time a stranger came forward and offered to pay the $100,000 ransom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC