Sherri Papini is having a 'tough time' coping after kidnap

'She's just struggling': Abducted and tortured mom Sherri Papini is having a 'tough time' coping and can't be around ANY strangers, says mystery man who offered up $100K ransom Sherri Papini, the mother-of-two who was kidnapped last year and tortured for three weeks, is 'struggling' with her return to society, according to the stranger who offered to pay her ransom. Sherri was beaten, tortured and branded after two women kidnapped her near Redding, California, on November 2. During that time a stranger came forward and offered to pay the $100,000 ransom.

