Redding police search for man with violent past, close Hartnell
Redding police have set up a perimeter around the Shadowbrook Apartment complex in Redding and have closed Hartnell Avenue at Victor Avenue. Officials with the police department said that they believe that wanted man Michael Felsch is inside the apartment complex, Felsch was the subject of another police standoff a month ago in the Terra Vista subdivision.
