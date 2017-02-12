Police Logs: Feb. 23, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jorge Luiz Ruiz, Jr.: 25, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday at the Cabernet Court Apartments and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon: force not firearm, but great bodily injury likely and inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.