N. California murder suspect sought, girlfriend wanted for questioning
Police in Shasta County are warning the public to be on the lookout a man who is suspected of a murder that took place in a Redding area mobile home park. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on February 1st just after midnight, deputies responded to the Bixby Knolls Mobile Home Park after they received a report of a man down.
