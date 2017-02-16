Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, whose music struck a chord with country music fans with tales of hard luck and hard living, died today at his home near Redding, Calif., at the age of 79 on his birthday. Haggard helped create what became known as the "Bakersfield sound" along with fellow superstar Buck Owens in the 1960s and 1970s.

