Missing Lewiston woman might be in Stockton
STOCKTON - A woman missing from the northern California town of Lewiston might be in Stockton, according to Trinity County authorities, and they are seeking any information on her whereabouts. Stacey Smart, a woman in her 50s, has not been seen since October, according to Detective Josh Ford of the Trinity County Sheriff's Office.
