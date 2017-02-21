Missing Lewiston woman might be in St...

Missing Lewiston woman might be in Stockton

STOCKTON - A woman missing from the northern California town of Lewiston might be in Stockton, according to Trinity County authorities, and they are seeking any information on her whereabouts. Stacey Smart, a woman in her 50s, has not been seen since October, according to Detective Josh Ford of the Trinity County Sheriff's Office.

