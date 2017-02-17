Matthew Kiyota graduates from Simpson...

Matthew Kiyota graduates from Simpson University

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

On Jan. 21, Matthew Kiyota of Kamuela graduated from Simpson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Simpson University's graduation ceremony was held in Redding, California, where the university is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redding Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Sun Scorp 11
News Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017 Feb 15 carly 1
News Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15) Jan 23 Wondering 2
Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14) Jan '17 Toddsmith1586 2
where to find christmas dinners Dec '16 Rosie 1
Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year Dec '16 Knipple Cittee newso 1
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec '16 Jack Morris 3
See all Redding Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redding Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Shasta County was issued at February 21 at 3:30AM PST

Redding Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redding Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Redding, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC