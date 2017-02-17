Matthew Kiyota graduates from Simpson University
On Jan. 21, Matthew Kiyota of Kamuela graduated from Simpson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Simpson University's graduation ceremony was held in Redding, California, where the university is located.
