Man allegedly steals pickup from dealership, leads Chico police on chase

Monday

Chico >> A Redding man was arrested after he allegedly stole a new pickup from a dealership and led Chico police on a chase along surface streets Saturday night, police said. The episode began about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Chico Police Department received a call from a citizen reporting hearing glass breaking at the Nissan Hyundai dealership in the 500 block of Manzanita Avenue, according to a press release.

