Help shape the future of Californiaa s heritage
The California Office of Historic Preservation will hold a public listening session for the update of the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 9 in Redding. Preparation of a Statewide Historic Preservation Plan is required by the National Park Service every five years as a condition of the grant each state receives from the federal Historic Preservation Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec '16
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec '16
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|steve530
|13
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC