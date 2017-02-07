Help shape the future of Californiaa s heritage

The California Office of Historic Preservation will hold a public listening session for the update of the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 9 in Redding. Preparation of a Statewide Historic Preservation Plan is required by the National Park Service every five years as a condition of the grant each state receives from the federal Historic Preservation Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.