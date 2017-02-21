Disaster Prep Dave: Oroville Evacuation
As I'm writing this, Oroville, California is under a mandatory evacuation order. A couple of days ago, the news reported a large breach in the spillway due to erosion, and the decision was made to lower the water level in the reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|45 min
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Tue
|sickntired of the...
|29
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC