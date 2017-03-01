Death notices: Feb. 28, 2017

Death notices: Feb. 28, 2017

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Harris: Sable Rene Harris, 17, of Red Bluff died Thursday, Feb. 23 in Carmichael. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers.

