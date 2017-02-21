Death notices: Feb. 18, 2017

Saturday Feb 18

Dobson: Melvin Dobson, 72, of Tule Lake died Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Arrangements are under the direction of Blair's Cremation & Burial.

