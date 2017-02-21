Death notices: Feb. 18, 2017
Dobson: Melvin Dobson, 72, of Tule Lake died Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Arrangements are under the direction of Blair's Cremation & Burial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redding Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Tue
|sickntired of the...
|29
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Kold Nude Nights Back 'Til New Year
|Dec '16
|Knipple Cittee newso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redding Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC