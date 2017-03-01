Corning Chamber: Ham dinner and auction set for Saturday
The Richfield Community will be holding its annual Ham Dinner and Auction on Saturday at the Richfield School, 23875 River Road. Dinner will be served 4-6 p.m. with the auction to follow.
